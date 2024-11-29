Kenya’s E-Citizen Platform Overs 22,500+ Services to 30 Million Users

On November 28, 2024, Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr Deborah Barasa joined President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and senior government officials to celebrate a transformative milestone in Kenya's digital governance journey. The E-Citizen platform, a flagship tool for streamlining public service delivery, now offers over 22,515 government services to 30 million users nationwide. This achievement underscores Kenya’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, minimize delays, and boost government revenue collection.

Health Ministry Integrates Services with E-Citizen Platform

During the event, Dr. Barasa emphasized her unwavering support for President Ruto’s vision of digital transformation, particularly in healthcare. The Ministry of Health is working to integrate all health-related agencies into the platform, a move expected to significantly enhance service delivery. The agencies include:

Kenya Biovax Institute: Facilitating vaccine access and distribution.

National Cancer Institute of Kenya: Streamlining cancer care and patient management.

Digital Health Agency: Enhancing the digitalization of health records and telemedicine services.

The integration aligns with the President’s directive to ensure that all government services, including healthcare, are accessible through E-Citizen.

E-Citizen’s Broader Impact

The E-Citizen platform has revolutionized how Kenyans interact with public services, enabling faster access to key services such as:

Renewing passports and driving licenses.

Paying taxes and utility bills.

Registering businesses and land transactions.

By consolidating these services, the platform has not only saved citizens time but also curbed corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies. It has also become a pivotal tool in the government’s revenue enhancement strategy.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare

In healthcare, the E-Citizen platform will enable citizens to:

Book appointments at public health facilities.

Access vaccination schedules and health records.

Monitor healthcare programs and initiatives.

The Ministry of Health also plans to utilize the platform for health awareness campaigns, real-time data collection, and reporting, contributing to better decision-making and resource allocation.

A Digital Future for Kenya

President Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to a fully digital government by 2025, urging all ministries to accelerate service integration. The success of E-Citizen serves as a model for other nations aiming to modernize governance.

The event marked not just a milestone in digital service delivery but a step toward a more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric government.