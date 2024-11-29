Unpacking Ayush and Ayushman Bharat: A Tale of Two Health Schemes

In a recent parliamentary session, the exclusion of Ayush packages from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) was highlighted.

The government reassured that the AB-PMJAY continues to offer health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, targeting 55 crore beneficiaries from India's lower 40 percent populace.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized multiple initiatives to bolster the Ayush system, which include setting up health and wellness centers, integrating facilities at healthcare centers, and international promotion through academic and market development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)