Unpacking Ayush and Ayushman Bharat: A Tale of Two Health Schemes
Ayush packages are not included in the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a major health initiative in India. The Ministry of Ayush is actively promoting the Ayush system of medicine through various schemes and institutions, including wellness centers and international collaborations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent parliamentary session, the exclusion of Ayush packages from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) was highlighted.
The government reassured that the AB-PMJAY continues to offer health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, targeting 55 crore beneficiaries from India's lower 40 percent populace.
Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized multiple initiatives to bolster the Ayush system, which include setting up health and wellness centers, integrating facilities at healthcare centers, and international promotion through academic and market development efforts.
