Evolving National Strategy: Combating Snakebite Envenomation in India

The Indian government is urging states to classify snakebite cases and deaths as notifiable diseases under public health legislation. The 'National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming' aims to halve related deaths by 2030. A robust surveillance system is critical for effective snakebite management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
The Union Health Ministry has called on states to declare snakebite cases and fatalities as a 'notifiable disease' under state health laws. This mandate would require comprehensive reporting from all healthcare facilities, encompassing government and private entities, including medical colleges.

Recognizing snakebites as a significant public health concern, the ministry's plan focuses on reducing mortality, morbidity, and disability caused by snakebites, particularly among high-risk groups like farmers and tribal communities. The 'National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming' seeks to reduce snakebite deaths by half by 2030 through coordinated national efforts.

A critical component of this initiative is to enhance the surveillance system for tracking snakebite incidents and deaths accurately. Such an approach would yield essential data for evaluating the efficacy of interventions and strengthen clinical management capabilities.

