Tragic Capsizing: Over Two Dozen Lives Lost on Niger River

A tragic incident unfolded when a boat capsized on the Niger River in central Nigeria, claiming the lives of at least 27 individuals, local emergency agencies reported.

The boat, predominantly carrying traders from the Missa community in Kogi state to a market in the neighboring Niger state, faced disaster late Thursday. A National Inland Waterways Authority spokesperson confirmed the incident.

Despite ongoing search and rescue operations, the absence of life jackets among passengers significantly heightened the risk and outcome of fatalities.

