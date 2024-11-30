Strand Life Sciences Launches Groundbreaking Cancer Detection Test

Strand Life Sciences has announced the launch of CancerSpot, a cutting-edge blood-based test designed for the early detection of multiple cancer types. The test employs the latest methylation profiling technology to identify cancer tumor DNA fragments.

CancerSpot, developed through a groundbreaking genome sequencing and analysis process, uses a simple blood sample to detect DNA methylation signatures indicative of cancer. As a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, Strand Life Sciences aims to combat the increasing cancer rates in India.

''Cancer has become a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in India, leading to substantial financial, social, and psychological impacts,'' said Reliance Industries Board Member Isha Ambani Piramal. The launch aligns with the company's dedication to leveraging genomics for healthcare advancements, marking a milestone in India's genomic research efforts.

