Strand Life Sciences Launches Groundbreaking Cancer Detection Test

Strand Life Sciences introduces CancerSpot, a blood-based test using methylation profiling technology for early detection of multiple cancers. The test aims to address the growing cancer burden in India by offering transformative healthcare solutions. Developed after extensive research, it reflects the company's commitment to advancing genomics in healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:09 IST
  • India

Strand Life Sciences has announced the launch of CancerSpot, a cutting-edge blood-based test designed for the early detection of multiple cancer types. The test employs the latest methylation profiling technology to identify cancer tumor DNA fragments.

CancerSpot, developed through a groundbreaking genome sequencing and analysis process, uses a simple blood sample to detect DNA methylation signatures indicative of cancer. As a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, Strand Life Sciences aims to combat the increasing cancer rates in India.

''Cancer has become a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in India, leading to substantial financial, social, and psychological impacts,'' said Reliance Industries Board Member Isha Ambani Piramal. The launch aligns with the company's dedication to leveraging genomics for healthcare advancements, marking a milestone in India's genomic research efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

