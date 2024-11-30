Maternal Deaths Scandal in Karnataka: Call for Inquiry and Accountability

Accusations have emerged against the Karnataka government for allegedly concealing the true number of maternal deaths in Ballari district. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has called for an inquiry, citing allegations of banned medical supplies being used in hospitals.

Karandlaje criticized the handling of recent maternal deaths, pointing to instances at Ballari district hospital and VIMS, where substandard Ringer Lactate solutions may have contributed to fatalities. Health officials noted a spike in complications following caesarean operations, with severe cases of organ failure.

The controversy has prompted demands for transparency and compensation for victims' families. The union minister questions the supply chain of the controversial medical products and urges accountability from district health officers allegedly instructed to suppress death records.

