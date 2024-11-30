Iran Condemns Aggression on Aleppo Consulate

On Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry condemned an attack on its consulate in the Syrian city of Aleppo. State media reported that the ministry described the attackers as 'terrorist elements' amid ongoing rebel advances in the region.

Despite the violence, the foreign ministry said that the consul-general and all consulate staff members in Aleppo are safe and unharmed. This assurance came from spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions and conflict in the region, drawing attention to the safety of diplomatic missions in war-torn areas.

