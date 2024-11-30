Left Menu

Iran Condemns Aggression on Aleppo Consulate

Iran's foreign ministry has criticized recent attacks on its consulate in Aleppo, Syria, during ongoing rebel advances. According to state media, the consulate's staff, including the consul-general, are reported to be unharmed. The incident is described as 'aggression by terrorist elements'.

Updated: 30-11-2024 21:02 IST
On Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry condemned an attack on its consulate in the Syrian city of Aleppo. State media reported that the ministry described the attackers as 'terrorist elements' amid ongoing rebel advances in the region.

Despite the violence, the foreign ministry said that the consul-general and all consulate staff members in Aleppo are safe and unharmed. This assurance came from spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions and conflict in the region, drawing attention to the safety of diplomatic missions in war-torn areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

