British Business Confidence Nosedives Amid Tax Hikes

Business confidence in the UK dips to its lowest since the early pandemic days, with optimism among business leaders hitting -65. Following substantial tax hikes in finance minister Rachel Reeves' recent budget, the Institute of Directors highlights weakening investment plans and hiring intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 05:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Business confidence among British firms has plummeted to levels not seen since the initial COVID-19 lockdown, according to a recent report from the Institute of Directors (IoD). The decline in optimism comes on the heels of tax increases introduced by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves in her first budget.

Investment initiatives and employment plans have also taken a hit, marking the weakest outlook since May 2020. IoD Chief Economist Anna Leach commented that business confidence continues to decline as firms assess the budget's impact on their operations and workforce strategies.

Despite assurances from Reeves to limit future tax hikes and borrowing, the IoD survey underlines significant concerns among business leaders, with survey responses largely from small businesses between November 15 and 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

