Atletico Madrid Faces Uphill Battle Despite Manager's Optimism

Atletico Madrid's recent slump, featuring four losses and one draw in their last five matches, has left them trailing in the LaLiga title race. Manager Diego Simeone, however, insists that the team is having a strong season overall, highlighted by their competitive performance in various tournaments.

Ahead of their crucial Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona, Simeone maintains faith in his squad's approach, emphasizing the importance of taking each game as it comes. Atletico had previously clawed back from a two-goal deficit to draw 4-4 in the first leg.

Despite the setbacks, defenders including Cesar Azpilicueta, Reinildo Mandava, and Javi Serrano are set to return, bolstering the team's defenses. Atletico aims to capitalize on their strengths and isolate Barcelona's potential threats, maintaining high intensity throughout the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)