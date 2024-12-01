Assam's HIV Challenge: A Call for Collective Action

In Assam, the adult HIV prevalence rate remains below the national average, as an official statement revealed. However, the primary transmission route, injecting drug use, is causing a surge in new infections this year, making intervention crucial.

On World AIDS Day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the need for a united approach to eliminate AIDS, highlighting the state's strategic measures to combat stigma and support those affected. The Assam State AIDS Control Society is spearheading testing, treatment, and prevention initiatives.

The state's HIV prevalence stands at 0.13%, compared to the national 0.20%, yet new infections are rising at 22% against 2010 figures. Increased testing has detected 3,947 HIV-positive individuals from April to October 2024, with significant cases emerging from injecting drug use.

