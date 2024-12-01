'Sebaashray: A Lifeline for 23 Lakh Residents'

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP, has introduced the 'Sebaashray' programme, slated to launch January 2, 2024, providing healthcare benefits to 23 lakh residents of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. The initiative will run for two and a half months, covering seven assembly constituencies.

Banerjee announced the ambitious plan at Amtala and mentioned that it will involve over 1,200 doctors, 500 diagnosticians, and 1,500 volunteers, supported by 12 referral hospitals. The programme aims to conduct more than 2,800 camp days, with 40 camps operating daily to accommodate the healthcare needs of the massive population.

The programme, dubbed 'Duare Swasthya Porisheba,' will offer services including doctor consultations, free medicines, and tests for BMI, blood pressure, dengue, and malaria. In March 2025, a convention of 5,000 doctors in Kolkata is planned to culminate the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)