Left Menu

Odisha's Ambitious Goal: Eradicating HIV by 2030

The Odisha government aims for zero new HIV infections by 2030, as announced by Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. The state has around 50,000 AIDS cases, with Ganjam district accounting for the most infections. Initiatives include appointing 250 radiographers and establishing Red Ribbon Clubs in colleges for youth awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:08 IST
Odisha's Ambitious Goal: Eradicating HIV by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious public health initiative, the Odisha government has set a goal to eradicate new HIV infections by 2030. Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced this objective during World AIDS Day. The state currently reports approximately 50,000 active AIDS cases, with a noticeable decline in new patients.

The minister highlighted that AIDS cases are present across all 30 districts, with Ganjam district recording the highest number of infections at 19,155. Aimed at reducing these figures further, the government is intensifying preventive measures and awareness campaigns. Efforts include increasing healthcare personnel and strengthening diagnostic infrastructure.

Special attention is being given to vulnerable groups, particularly the youth. Red Ribbon Clubs have been launched in 82 colleges to spread awareness about HIV prevention. Additionally, social media platforms are being leveraged to reach younger populations, ensuring the state's efforts resonate with all demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024