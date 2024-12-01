Odisha's Ambitious Goal: Eradicating HIV by 2030

In an ambitious public health initiative, the Odisha government has set a goal to eradicate new HIV infections by 2030. Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced this objective during World AIDS Day. The state currently reports approximately 50,000 active AIDS cases, with a noticeable decline in new patients.

The minister highlighted that AIDS cases are present across all 30 districts, with Ganjam district recording the highest number of infections at 19,155. Aimed at reducing these figures further, the government is intensifying preventive measures and awareness campaigns. Efforts include increasing healthcare personnel and strengthening diagnostic infrastructure.

Special attention is being given to vulnerable groups, particularly the youth. Red Ribbon Clubs have been launched in 82 colleges to spread awareness about HIV prevention. Additionally, social media platforms are being leveraged to reach younger populations, ensuring the state's efforts resonate with all demographics.

