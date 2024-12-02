Dollar Gains Amid Global Rate Speculations

The dollar gained some ground on Monday amid a critical week for potential U.S. rate cuts, buoyed by President-elect Donald Trump's demands to BRICS countries against currency alternatives. This comes as the yen saw a recovery fueled by expectations of rising rates in Japan.

The euro faced pressure due to France's political uncertainty, dropping 0.4% to $1.0532. Despite recent setbacks, the dollar index climbed to 106.170, with November marking a rise of 1.8%. Analysts suggest that with the robust U.S. economy, a significant dollar setback is unlikely, though year-end consolidation seems probable.

Upcoming economic indicators, especially Friday's payrolls report, will be pivotal in shaping rate expectations. Meanwhile, Bank of Japan's moves and France's governmental stability are other factors affecting global currency trends, alongside the European Central Bank's potential rate cuts this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)