Left Menu

Dollar Gains Amid Global Rate Speculations

The dollar edged higher as the prospect of U.S. rate cuts looms large, supported partly by President-elect Trump's commitment demands to BRICS nations. Global political uncertainties and economic forecasts are influencing currency dynamics, with notable movements in the yen and euro. Key economic data and central bank meetings are anticipated this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 07:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 07:06 IST
Dollar Gains Amid Global Rate Speculations

The dollar gained some ground on Monday amid a critical week for potential U.S. rate cuts, buoyed by President-elect Donald Trump's demands to BRICS countries against currency alternatives. This comes as the yen saw a recovery fueled by expectations of rising rates in Japan.

The euro faced pressure due to France's political uncertainty, dropping 0.4% to $1.0532. Despite recent setbacks, the dollar index climbed to 106.170, with November marking a rise of 1.8%. Analysts suggest that with the robust U.S. economy, a significant dollar setback is unlikely, though year-end consolidation seems probable.

Upcoming economic indicators, especially Friday's payrolls report, will be pivotal in shaping rate expectations. Meanwhile, Bank of Japan's moves and France's governmental stability are other factors affecting global currency trends, alongside the European Central Bank's potential rate cuts this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024