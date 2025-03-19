Left Menu

Global Defense Strategy Shifts: Europe Rethinks US Weaponry Investments

Amid shifting US foreign policies and uncertain alliances under President Donald Trump, Western countries, especially in Europe, are reconsidering their investments in US defense technology, notably the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Rising costs, strategic alternatives, and relationships with the US are prompting countries like Canada and Portugal to explore European jet options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

NATO members are re-evaluating their defense investments, especially in US-made technologies like the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, amidst major shifts in US foreign policy under President Donald Trump. This reassessment comes as Trump has unsettled long-standing security alliances with overtures to Russia and pausing foreign aid, raising concerns over US reliability.

The uncertainty has spurred discussions among Western nations about whether to pivot towards European alternatives such as the Saab Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Dassault Rafale, especially as older Soviet-era systems become obsolete. Countries like Canada and Portugal are openly contemplating a reassessment of their defense strategies and partnerships with the US.

The potential pivot to European jets could disrupt the US defense industry, especially for companies like Lockheed Martin. The F-35 program relies on international sales to manage high production costs, causing significant concern amidst potential shifts. France's President Macron advocates for European-made jets, reflecting broader strategic conversations in Europe aiming for autonomy from US defense influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

