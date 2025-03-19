Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Fights for Survival Amid Trump's Funding Cuts

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a news service funded by the United States and created to counter communism during the Cold War, has initiated legal action against the Trump administration. This lawsuit aims to prevent the cessation of its federal grant, a significant financial source for the organization.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media, which previously provided funding to RFE/RL, has withdrawn its support, impacting broadcasts in Eastern Europe, Russia, Ukraine, China, and North Korea. This decision has faced widespread criticism from those advocating for press freedom and human rights.

The lawsuit alleges that the move to terminate funding is unconstitutional, as Congress is charged with federal expenditure decisions. Stephen Capus, RFE/RL's President, expressed concerns over relinquishing control to adversaries' propaganda. The case is currently before the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

