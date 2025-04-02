India and Chile Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amidst Chilean President’s Visit to India

As part of a significant five-day state visit to India, the President of the Republic of Chile, H.E. Mr. Gabriel Boric Font, has engaged in a series of productive discussions with Indian leaders, enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations. This historic visit, from April 1st to April 5th, 2025, marks the completion of 76 years of diplomatic relations between India and Chile, fostering deeper ties in various sectors, including economic partnerships, healthcare, culture, and educational exchanges.

A prominent moment of the visit was the meeting between the Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, and the Chilean Minister of Culture, Arts & Heritage, H.E. Mrs. Carolina Arredondo. This engagement, held in New Delhi, focused on the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled for May 2025. Dr. Murugan extended a formal invitation to Chile to attend the summit, which will serve as a global platform for discussion and collaboration in the entertainment and audiovisual sectors. During the meeting, the Indian Minister presented Mrs. Arredondo with a beautiful painting depicting traditional Indian sculptures, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of India.

Chile’s Minister of Culture, Arts & Heritage, Mrs. Arredondo, was accompanied by her delegation, including Mr. Martín Gormaz, the Third Secretary at the Embassy of Chile in India. The meeting also saw the participation of senior Indian officials, such as Mr. Lakshmi Chandra, Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan M.N., Joint Secretary (Films) at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The presence of such a diverse group of diplomats and officials underscored the importance of this bilateral engagement.

The diplomatic ties between India and Chile have grown in recent years, with increasing collaboration in sectors like trade, cultural exchange, and technological advancements. One of the main outcomes of the discussions between the two nations was the commitment to initiate negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to bolster trade relations. The CEPA will focus on expanding economic linkages in critical sectors such as energy, minerals, space technology, defence, and agriculture, with each sector offering immense opportunities for both nations.

The two leaders also highlighted healthcare as an area of significant potential. With the rising global interest in alternative healing practices, the growing popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda in Chile is seen as a testament to the strengthening of cultural ties. Both countries have expressed interest in exploring ways to deepen healthcare collaboration through the exchange of knowledge, professionals, and wellness tourism, with a particular focus on integrating holistic approaches into mainstream healthcare.

In addition to economic and healthcare cooperation, the discussions also placed a strong emphasis on educational and cultural exchange. The leaders identified student exchange programs and other initiatives as effective means of fostering closer ties between the younger generations of both countries. These educational exchanges are expected to broaden cultural understanding and help shape the future of the bilateral relationship.

The Chilean President’s visit to India also included planned stops in key cities such as Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, where he will continue discussions on trade, investment, and collaboration in science and technology. This visit represents an important step in strengthening the bilateral relationship and advancing mutual goals for the future.

The Indian government has welcomed President Boric’s visit, seeing it as an opportunity to further solidify the strategic partnership with Chile. As the two nations look forward to an exciting and prosperous future, the focus on multi-faceted cooperation, from culture and education to trade and technology, marks a new chapter in the growing friendship between India and Chile.

The successful visit of President Boric is not only a milestone in the diplomatic history of both nations but also a clear indication of the positive trajectory of the India-Chile partnership in the coming years.