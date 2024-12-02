Left Menu

Government Concedes on Medication Reimbursement Plans

Philippe Ballard of the National Rally hailed the French government's decision to cancel proposed cuts to medication reimbursements in 2025, though he stressed that further concessions are needed. The RN party has been pressuring the government, threatening a no-confidence motion unless its policy demands are satisfied.

Philippe Ballard, spokesperson for the far-right National Rally (RN), expressed approval on Monday regarding the government's decision to abandon plans to reduce medication reimbursements in 2025. Yet, according to Ballard, this measure falls short of the party's broader objectives.

The RN continues to insist that further action is necessary, particularly advocating for a reversal on the issue of linking pensions to inflation. The party remains firm on its stance, utilizing its leverage over the government.

Earlier on Monday, the French government announced its decision to maintain current medication reimbursement levels, perceived as a gesture to appease the RN. The party has warned it may instigate a no-confidence vote if its demands remain unfulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

