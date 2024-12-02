Left Menu

Breakthrough in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: Deep Brain Stimulation Paves Path to Recovery

Researchers at EPFL and Lausanne University Hospital have made significant strides in spinal cord injury treatments using deep brain stimulation on the lateral hypothalamus. The approach has notably improved mobility in patients with partial paralysis, opening new avenues for comprehensive recovery strategies.

Researchers at EPFL and Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), guided by Professors Gregoire Courtine and Jocelyne Bloch, have achieved a major breakthrough in spinal cord injury (SCI) treatment. They successfully utilized deep brain stimulation (DBS) on an unexpected brain region, the lateral hypothalamus, to boost lower limb movement recovery in patients with partial SCI.

For Wolfgang Jager, a 54-year-old from Austria, who has been in a wheelchair since 2006, DBS has transformed his life. He shared, "Last year on vacation, it was no problem to walk a couple of steps down and back to the sea using the stimulation." This innovative technique has not only improved his walking but also enhanced his ability to perform daily tasks.

The new therapy signifies a radical shift from the traditional use of DBS, generally applied to motor control areas for treating movement disorders. Published in Nature Medicine, this novel approach targets the lateral hypothalamus for treating partial paralysis, showing immediate improvements in walking and long-term benefits that persist even without active stimulation.

Professor Courtine emphasized the significance of their discovery: "We identified a small brain region previously unknown to be involved in walking, augmenting neurological recovery in SCI patients." The meticulous procedure conducted by Professor Bloch at CHUV involved precise electrode placement, drawing on advanced imaging technologies.

These findings position the lateral hypothalamus as a pivotal area in motor recovery, a major scientific discovery given its traditional association with arousal and feeding functions. The research relied heavily on advanced imaging and animal studies before clinical trials confirmed the hypothesis in human subjects.

Looking ahead, Courtine envisions integrating DBS with other therapies like spinal implants to enhance recovery for spinal injury patients. The success of this groundbreaking research holds promise for developing comprehensive treatment protocols that merge brain and spinal stimulation techniques for SCI recovery.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

