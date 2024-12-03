Global Health Updates: Legal Rulings, Investments, and Clinical Achievements
The latest health news includes the revival of Idaho's abortion trafficking law, Sanofi's significant investment in China, New Zealand's suspension of poultry exports due to bird flu, the U.S. Supreme Court's review of flavored vape products, and updates on several pharmaceutical studies and corporate activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:27 IST
An appeals court has partly revived Idaho's abortion trafficking law, allowing enforcement against those facilitating abortion access for minors out of state without parental consent, while blocking parts of the law on recruiting minors.
Investment tensions between China and the EU saw a new development as Sanofi announced a €1 billion investment in Beijing for an insulin production base, signaling its largest investment in China.
Meanwhile, New Zealand has halted all poultry exports following the detection of the H7 variant of bird flu, while the U.S. Supreme Court examines a contentious FDA vape product decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- abortion
- Sanofi
- China
- bird flu
- vape
- FDA
- Novocure
- Huntington
- Salmonella
Advertisement