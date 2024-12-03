Global Health Updates: Legal Rulings, Investments, and Clinical Achievements

An appeals court has partly revived Idaho's abortion trafficking law, allowing enforcement against those facilitating abortion access for minors out of state without parental consent, while blocking parts of the law on recruiting minors.

Investment tensions between China and the EU saw a new development as Sanofi announced a €1 billion investment in Beijing for an insulin production base, signaling its largest investment in China.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has halted all poultry exports following the detection of the H7 variant of bird flu, while the U.S. Supreme Court examines a contentious FDA vape product decision.

