Pioneering Future: BAT Leads Cancer Innovation at NEXT 2024
Bharath Advanced Therapeutics (BAT) highlighted its groundbreaking research at Cancer NEXT 2024, organized with NIMS and FABA. BAT showcased its innovation in oncology and distributed ₹5 lakh in awards to emerging researchers. The event affirmed BAT's commitment to research excellence and patient care advancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Bharath Advanced Therapeutics (BAT) showcased its cutting-edge research at the Cancer NEXT 2024 conference, co-organized with Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA).
Dr. Uday Saxena emphasized BAT's dual mission of advancing cancer research while nurturing new talent in oncology. Significant breakthroughs, including promising data for BAT150030, were presented.
The conference underscored BAT's leadership in oncology, marking significant strides in cancer science and patient care across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement