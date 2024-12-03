Pioneering Future: BAT Leads Cancer Innovation at NEXT 2024

Bharath Advanced Therapeutics (BAT) showcased its cutting-edge research at the Cancer NEXT 2024 conference, co-organized with Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA).

Dr. Uday Saxena emphasized BAT's dual mission of advancing cancer research while nurturing new talent in oncology. Significant breakthroughs, including promising data for BAT150030, were presented.

The conference underscored BAT's leadership in oncology, marking significant strides in cancer science and patient care across India.

