Markets Rally as Trump's Tariff Eases Spark Optimism

Global stocks experienced an upswing on Monday after President Donald Trump eased certain tariffs, providing temporary relief for the market. The S&P 500 increased by 0.8 percent while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq gained 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Technology stocks, including Apple and Dell Technologies, surged as Trump's decision to exempt smartphones and electronics from tariffs was welcomed. Automakers like General Motors and Ford Motor also saw gains following Trump's suggestion of possible tariff pauses for the auto industry.

Yet, concerns remain as the administration's latest tariff exemptions are temporary, keeping market uncertain. The bond market displayed increasing calm, with treasury yields easing. Meanwhile, leaders like Xi Jinping criticized trade wars, highlighting global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)