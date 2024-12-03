Left Menu

Unmasking Diabetes: The Growing Threat and Steps for Prevention

The narrative highlights the rising trend of diabetes among younger generations, emphasizing the importance of awareness, management, and regular checkups to prevent complications. It discusses the roles of lifestyle and genetics, the dangers of misinformation via apps and media, and the crucial aspect of a vigilant, long-term care plan.

Coimbatore | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:33 IST
Unmasking Diabetes: The Growing Threat and Steps for Prevention
As World Diabetes Day approaches on November 14, the medical community underscores the urgent need to address the growing diabetes epidemic. Specialists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital highlight the importance of regular checkups to manage diabetes effectively and prevent complications.

Despite its reputation as an 'adult' condition, diabetes cases are rising rapidly among younger demographics. The condition, which impacts the body's ability to produce or use insulin, can lead to severe complications if not properly managed. Experts stress that although lifestyle changes matter, medical intervention is crucial.

The prevalence of unverified information on social media further complicates management efforts. Authorities advocate for education on accurate diabetes management practices, including the potential benefits of insulin therapy. Early detection and continuous care remain critical for averting long-term damage.

