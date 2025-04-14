Left Menu

BPTP Bolsters Faridabad Healthcare with Critical Ambulance Donation

BPTP has donated Advanced Life Support ambulances to Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing regional healthcare. This initiative coincides with the Drug-Free Haryana campaign, reflecting a multifaceted approach to community welfare and health awareness in the NCR region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:03 IST
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the race wit Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances by BPTP at the event. Image Credit: ANI
BPTP, a prominent NCR realty developer, has made a significant stride in community welfare by donating state-of-the-art Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to Amrita Hospital, Sector 88, Faridabad. This initiative highlights BPTP's dedication to advancing healthcare access and supporting community well-being in the region.

In alignment with the Drug-Free Haryana campaign, Faridabad hosted a Cyclothon to highlight drug abuse's dangers and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The event, flagged off by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini, featured the ALS ambulances, donated by BPTP, emphasizing the necessity of accessible emergency healthcare. These advanced ambulances are equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to deliver immediate medical assistance in critical situations.

Sudhanshu Tripathi, Whole-Time Director at BPTP, commented on their commitment to social responsibility, stating the ambulance donation aims to improve emergency healthcare in Faridabad. He expressed optimism that their partnership with Amrita Hospital will significantly benefit the community. This collaboration underscores BPTP's ongoing efforts to foster partnerships that enhance healthcare services and emergency response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

