Empowering Seniors: Ayushman Bharat Expands Health Coverage to All 70+
The Ayushman Bharat scheme now extends health coverage to all individuals aged 70 and above, addressing healthcare accessibility and economic vulnerabilities. This initiative, launched by the Indian government, offers free treatments up to Rs 5 lakh annually, providing application-based enrolment for eligible seniors to access a wide range of medical services.
The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been expanded to include all individuals aged 70 and above, offering health coverage to ease the healthcare and economic burdens faced by senior citizens, as informed to the Rajya Sabha.
According to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, from October 29, 2024, the scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will provide free treatments up to Rs 5 lakh annually, regardless of socio-economic status, catering to the unique health challenges of this age group.
The initiative aims to alleviate economic vulnerabilities, with enrollment made easy through various applications including mobile app and web portal, facilitating access to numerous medical services across India.
