Left Menu

Karnataka Takes Bold Steps to Protect Healthcare Workers

The Karnataka government has initiated measures to combat violence against healthcare professionals by forming District Task Forces. Chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, these forces will devise protocols, enhance security, and implement laws across hospitals. Discussions also focused on emergency systems, CCTV, and legal protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:00 IST
Karnataka Takes Bold Steps to Protect Healthcare Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Karnataka government has announced the establishment of District Task Forces to address the growing concerns of violence and sexual assault against doctors and healthcare workers, officials declared on Tuesday.

The announcement followed the inaugural meeting of the State Task Force, presided over by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Monday. During this meeting, Rajneesh instructed the formation of District Task Forces that will hold regular meetings, promptly addressing incidents, and submitting comprehensive reports to the government.

Furthermore, critical safety measures involving police outposts, swift response systems, and enhanced legal frameworks were discussed, aiming to provide a secure working environment for medical professionals across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024