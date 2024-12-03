Karnataka Takes Bold Steps to Protect Healthcare Workers
The Karnataka government has initiated measures to combat violence against healthcare professionals by forming District Task Forces. Chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, these forces will devise protocols, enhance security, and implement laws across hospitals. Discussions also focused on emergency systems, CCTV, and legal protections.
In a decisive move, the Karnataka government has announced the establishment of District Task Forces to address the growing concerns of violence and sexual assault against doctors and healthcare workers, officials declared on Tuesday.
The announcement followed the inaugural meeting of the State Task Force, presided over by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Monday. During this meeting, Rajneesh instructed the formation of District Task Forces that will hold regular meetings, promptly addressing incidents, and submitting comprehensive reports to the government.
Furthermore, critical safety measures involving police outposts, swift response systems, and enhanced legal frameworks were discussed, aiming to provide a secure working environment for medical professionals across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
