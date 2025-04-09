Left Menu

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, visited Punjab's Vajra Division to evaluate operational readiness. Briefed on strategic roles and current security scenarios, he emphasized vigilance and preparedness. His engagement highlights the Indian Army's commitment to national security amidst evolving threats in sensitive regions.

COAS General Dwivedi Reviews Punjab Divisions Amidst Security Concerns
Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, conducted a pivotal visit to the Vajra Division headquarters in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Tuesday. During his visit, he received extensive briefings on the operational preparedness of the Vajra and Dagger Divisions, gaining insights into their strategic roles and ongoing readiness activities.

The Vajra Division, stationed in the Northern Command area, shoulders significant responsibilities within sensitive operational sectors. Complementing these efforts, the Dagger Division plays a crucial role in maintaining both defensive and offensive capabilities in the region. Following the briefings, General Dwivedi participated in a high-level Security Review Meeting focusing on the current state security scenario.

Engaging thoroughly with senior commanders and troops, General Dwivedi reinforced the Indian Army's dedication to national security, particularly in regions with volatile borders. His earlier visit to Srinagar allowed for detailed discussions on current security challenges with the Chinar Corps Commander, ensuring comprehensive situational awareness and strategic preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

