Ecuador's High-Stakes Presidential Run-off: Security and Social Promises
Ecuador's presidential run-off sees candidates focusing on populous coastal provinces amid drug-related violence. Incumbent President Daniel Noboa seeks to intensify security measures and economic support, battling leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez's promises of social and security reforms. A tight race draws attention to crime and gang issues in the nation.
Ecuador's presidential candidates are putting the populous coastal provinces at the center of their campaigns in the upcoming run-off. As drug-related violence escalates, voters demand decisive actions to curb the chaos.
Incumbent President Daniel Noboa has ramped up security operations and economic assistance to win back support after losing several provinces to leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez in the February first round. Alongside social programs, Gonzalez also advocates for security improvements.
Noboa, emphasizing law and order, has deployed military personnel nationwide while engaging former U.S. security officials to guide policy. Meanwhile, Gonzalez focuses on substantial police reinforcements and anti-money laundering technology to combat crime effectively.
