ICMR's Comprehensive Approach to Neonatal Health

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is spearheading efforts to reduce stillbirths through comprehensive intervention packages and delivery strategies. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlights several key projects focused on neonatal and child health, including studies on respiratory and kidney diseases, and ongoing initiatives like the Sankalp programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is intensifying its efforts to tackle neonatal and child health issues, aiming to reduce stillbirths and mortality rates. The apex health research institution is focused on developing comprehensive intervention models and delivery strategies to combat these challenges.

Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, emphasized key ICMR initiatives, including the Sankalp programme designed to achieve single-digit neonatal mortality. The ICMR is also proactively working on preventing stillbirths by building evidence and designing effective solutions.

The ICMR's projects span various health concerns, from childhood respiratory and kidney diseases to neonatal sepsis. Collaborative efforts include a newborn sickle screening programme across states with high incidence rates, as well as the First Thousand Days of Life project aiming at optimal care during early childhood. Their research aligns with national health priorities to ensure comprehensive healthcare strategies for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

