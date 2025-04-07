Taiwan's Market Havoc: Bracing for a New Trade Landscape

The Taiwan stock market experienced an almost 10% decrease on Monday—the largest single-day plunge in its history—after the recent U.S. tariff announcement. President Donald Trump's decision to levy a heavy 32% duty has identified Taiwan as a major trading partner with a substantial trade surplus.

On reopening post-holiday, Taiwan's stock index tumbled to a year-long low. The National Stabilisation Fund, with T$500 billion in assets, hinted at possible intervention to steady the market, acknowledging short-term volatility as unavoidable. To mitigate the impact, Taiwan announced a T$88 billion support package as President Lai Ching-te reiterated his zero-tariff aspiration with the U.S.

The electronics sector, not included in the tariffs, still felt the blow, causing major companies like TSMC and Foxconn to drop nearly 10%. In response, Taiwan's financial regulator imposed temporary curbs on short-selling. Goldman Sachs adjusted Taiwan's rating to 'underweight,' illustrating concerns over the impact of high U.S. export exposure.

