Greece Stands Firm Amid U.S. Tariff Challenge

Greece's Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, expressed confidence in the nation's economy to withstand new U.S. tariffs. As Greece awaits a unified EU response, the country prepares countermeasures against significant import tariffs imposed by the U.S. on various European goods.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured the Greek public that the economy is resilient enough to withstand the pressure of new U.S. tariffs. These levies, announced by President Donald Trump, have already unsettled global financial markets, prompting Greece to await a consolidated response from the European Union.

The EU, currently facing steep 25% tariffs on steel, aluminium, and cars, along with 20% levies on most other goods, is considering targeted counteractions. Mitsotakis emphasized the need for a cohesive EU approach to handle the situation effectively.

Exports to the U.S. account for just 4% of Greek exports. Mitsotakis highlighted the impracticality of tariffs on key Greek exports like olive oil and feta cheese, which are unique to Greece, ensuring the nation is prepared for the economic challenges ahead.

