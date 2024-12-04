Left Menu

Eli Lilly's Zepbound Outperforms Wegovy in Weight Loss: A Game-Changer in Obesity Treatment?

Eli Lilly's Zepbound obesity drug proved more effective in weight loss than Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, showing 47% greater efficacy in a large trial. Zepbound helped patients lose 20.2% of their weight after 72 weeks compared to Wegovy's 13.7%, influencing market dynamics and future treatment decisions.

Updated: 04-12-2024 22:40 IST
Eli Lilly's Zepbound Outperforms Wegovy in Weight Loss: A Game-Changer in Obesity Treatment?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly announced that its obesity drug, Zepbound, has been demonstrated to help patients achieve 47% more weight loss compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in a significant head-to-head trial.

With market value soaring and shares rising by 2.5%, Lilly's Zepbound showcases superior efficacy as participants lost 20.2% of their weight over 72 weeks, surpassing Wegovy's 13.7% achievement.

This development pressures Novo Nordisk to expedite results from its novel dual-action obesity drug, CagriSema, anticipated later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

