Eli Lilly's Zepbound Outperforms Wegovy in Weight Loss: A Game-Changer in Obesity Treatment?
Eli Lilly's Zepbound obesity drug proved more effective in weight loss than Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, showing 47% greater efficacy in a large trial. Zepbound helped patients lose 20.2% of their weight after 72 weeks compared to Wegovy's 13.7%, influencing market dynamics and future treatment decisions.
Eli Lilly announced that its obesity drug, Zepbound, has been demonstrated to help patients achieve 47% more weight loss compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in a significant head-to-head trial.
With market value soaring and shares rising by 2.5%, Lilly's Zepbound showcases superior efficacy as participants lost 20.2% of their weight over 72 weeks, surpassing Wegovy's 13.7% achievement.
This development pressures Novo Nordisk to expedite results from its novel dual-action obesity drug, CagriSema, anticipated later this month.
