LPGA Unveils Updated Gender Policy for Competitive Equity

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has officially updated its gender policy, as announced on Wednesday. Starting from the 2025 season, players assigned male at birth who have undergone male puberty will no longer be eligible to compete in LPGA events.

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan emphasized that the new policy reflects a well-researched, science-based, and inclusive approach. 'Our policy represents a continued commitment to ensuring a welcoming environment while upholding the fairness and competitive balance of our elite competitions,' Samaan stated.

The policy was informed by a dedicated working group comprising leading experts in various fields, including medicine, sport physiology, and gender policy law. They advised that male puberty provides competitive advantages, thus prompting the update to maintain equitable competition in women's golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)