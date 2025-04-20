Left Menu

Japan and the U.S.: Navigating Trade Talks with a Focus on Fairness

Prime Minister Ishiba emphasizes 'fairness' in U.S.-Japan exchange rate discussions amid ongoing trade talks. Ishiba suggests possibly increasing U.S. energy imports and highlights currency policy negotiations between finance leaders. Japan denies yen manipulation and examines tariff impacts and safety rules differences in automobiles.

Japan aims for fairness in exchange rate discussions with the U.S., coinciding with high-profile trade talks amidst President Trump's tariff measures, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated on Sunday.

In a NHK talk show, Ishiba suggested Japan might boost U.S. energy imports and showed flexibility on non-tariff issues in the auto market. President Trump claims Tokyo manipulates its currency for trade benefits, an accusation both nations will discuss further.

On possible currency policy decisions, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, claims fairness will anchor proceedings. Ishiba remarked on the mutual economic stability, without elaborating on diplomacy tactics. Tariff negotiations might involve adjusting Japan's auto safety standards.

