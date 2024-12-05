Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Advances and Challenges: Today's Health Headlines

Today's health news covers strategic moves in the pharmaceutical sector, including Novavax's $200 million sale, a U.S. court decision favoring generic drugs, FDA approvals of new treatments, and weight loss drug trial outcomes. Also, CMS agreements aim to broaden access to crucial gene therapies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:26 IST
Pharmaceutical Advances and Challenges: Today's Health Headlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to refocus efforts, Novavax announced the sale of its Czech manufacturing facility to Novo Nordisk for $200 million. The U.S.-based vaccine maker aims to use the proceeds to strengthen its vaccine pipeline, as it struggles against competitors Moderna and Pfizer.

Legal battles in the pharmaceutical industry saw a significant development as a U.S. appeals court ruled against Novartis, allowing MSN Pharmaceuticals to proceed with a generic version of the heart drug Entresto. The ruling by the Federal Circuit supports an earlier decision, paving the way for affordable alternatives.

On the innovation front, the U.S. FDA has approved new therapies, including Merus NV's Bizengri for difficult-to-treat cancers and AstraZeneca's Imfinzi for lung cancer. The sector also witnessed a notable trial result from Eli Lilly, whose obesity drug Zepbound outperformed Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, enhancing its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024