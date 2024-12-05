Left Menu

Hong Kong's Strategic Leadership Shuffle to Boost Tourism

Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, has made a surprising decision to replace two senior officials to amplify the city's social and economic advantages. The replacements aim to rejuvenate Hong Kong's international tourist appeal post-COVID and protests, with new leadership focusing on hosting major cultural and sporting events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:16 IST
Hong Kong's Strategic Leadership Shuffle to Boost Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprise move announced on Thursday, Hong Kong leader John Lee replaced two senior officials, aiming to rejuvenate the city's dwindling tourism sector. Lee cited the need to enhance social and economic benefits as Hong Kong strives to 'catch up' with global tourism destinations.

Lee replaced Kevin Yeung, the secretary for culture, sports, and tourism, and Lam Sai-hung, the secretary for transport and logistics, after careful observation. He emphasized the importance of progress after the challenges of the 2019 protests and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veteran government officials Mable Chan and Rosanna Law will assume the roles of transport secretary and sports, culture and tourism secretary, respectively. The new appointees are tasked with using their extensive experience to host large-scale events and attract international visitors, including a panda carnival in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024