Hong Kong's Strategic Leadership Shuffle to Boost Tourism

In a surprise move announced on Thursday, Hong Kong leader John Lee replaced two senior officials, aiming to rejuvenate the city's dwindling tourism sector. Lee cited the need to enhance social and economic benefits as Hong Kong strives to 'catch up' with global tourism destinations.

Lee replaced Kevin Yeung, the secretary for culture, sports, and tourism, and Lam Sai-hung, the secretary for transport and logistics, after careful observation. He emphasized the importance of progress after the challenges of the 2019 protests and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veteran government officials Mable Chan and Rosanna Law will assume the roles of transport secretary and sports, culture and tourism secretary, respectively. The new appointees are tasked with using their extensive experience to host large-scale events and attract international visitors, including a panda carnival in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)