NBCC's Subsidiary Clinches Rs 600 Crore Orders in Maharashtra

State-owned NBCC Ltd's subsidiary, HSCC (India) Ltd, has won significant contracts valued at nearly Rs 600 crore in Maharashtra, marking a substantial boost in the company's project portfolio.

In its latest regulatory filing, NBCC confirmed that HSCC, a wholly-owned subsidiary, received work orders worth Rs 599.35 crore from the National Health Mission, Maharashtra. The contracts mark a significant expansion of their healthcare facility establishment efforts in the state.

The first project involves establishing and operating a healthcare center, Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackery Aapla Dawakhana, for Rs 259.35 crore. Additionally, HSCC secured a contract to establish Radiation Oncology Units in Jalna, Ratnagiri, Baramati, and Dharashiv, valued at Rs 340 crore, signaling a robust growth trajectory in NBCC's healthcare consultancy operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)