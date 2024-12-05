NBCC's Subsidiary Clinches Rs 600 Crore Orders in Maharashtra
NBCC Ltd's subsidiary, HSCC (India) Ltd, has won orders worth Rs 600 crore in Maharashtra. The orders are for establishing healthcare facilities, including a healthcare center and radiation oncology units, in various districts. NBCC is focused on project management consultancy and real estate activities.
State-owned NBCC Ltd's subsidiary, HSCC (India) Ltd, has won significant contracts valued at nearly Rs 600 crore in Maharashtra, marking a substantial boost in the company's project portfolio.
In its latest regulatory filing, NBCC confirmed that HSCC, a wholly-owned subsidiary, received work orders worth Rs 599.35 crore from the National Health Mission, Maharashtra. The contracts mark a significant expansion of their healthcare facility establishment efforts in the state.
The first project involves establishing and operating a healthcare center, Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackery Aapla Dawakhana, for Rs 259.35 crore. Additionally, HSCC secured a contract to establish Radiation Oncology Units in Jalna, Ratnagiri, Baramati, and Dharashiv, valued at Rs 340 crore, signaling a robust growth trajectory in NBCC's healthcare consultancy operations.
