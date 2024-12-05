Left Menu

Congo on Alert: Mysterious Flu-Like Disease Claims Dozens

Congo's health authorities are on high alert as an unknown, flu-like disease has resulted in 71 deaths, predominantly affecting children, in the Kwango province. Health Minister Roger Kamba reports efforts are underway to identify and combat the illness, which presents with symptoms including fever and respiratory issues.

The Congolese government is on high alert following a mysterious flu-like illness that has claimed dozens of lives, many of whom were children, according to the nation's health minister.

Health Minister Roger Kamba revealed that 71 fatalities have been recorded in the southern Kwango province, with 27 individuals dying in hospitals and 44 in the broader community. The disease has raised significant concern among authorities.

Symptoms such as fever, headache, cough, and anemia have been identified, and a team of epidemiological experts is actively investigating. This new health threat emerges as Congo continues to battle an mpox epidemic, reports from the World Health Organization indicate.

