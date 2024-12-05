Uttar Pradesh Takes Lead in TB Eradication Efforts

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urged citizens to adopt Tuberculosis patients, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a TB-free India. She highlighted the state's impressive number of 44,504 'Nikshay Mitras'—donors committed to assisting TB patients.

During the Uttar Pradesh Tuberculosis Association's annual meeting at Raj Bhavan, Patel praised efforts made by various entities, including Raj Bhavan staff and universities, which collectively adopted thousands of TB patients. The Governor emphasized dignity and care in the patient's treatment.

State TB Officer Dr. Shailendra Bhatnagar commended the state's progress. He noted that since April 2022, 2.69 lakh nutrition kits have been distributed. The Central Government has doubled the nutritional allowance, further supporting patients under the National TB Elimination Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)