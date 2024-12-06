Left Menu

German carmakers vow to preserve jobs in Hungary factories, Hungary PM Orban says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 12:39 IST
German carmakers vow to preserve jobs in Hungary factories, Hungary PM Orban says
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary needs to create a competitive economic environment so that no factories would be closed down in the country, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview on Friday on state radio Kossuth.

Orban also said that he talked to representatives of German carmakers a day earlier who told him that they consider the Hungarian economic environment more favorable than the German and that jobs in Hungary would be preserved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024