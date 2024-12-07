Explosive Incident Rocks The Hague: Apartment Fire and Collapse

An explosion and subsequent fire caused chaos in a residential neighborhood of The Hague early Saturday, as a three-story apartment building partially collapsed. According to the local fire department, at least four people have sustained injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Details about the cause of the explosion remain unclear. Eyewitness accounts, including those from a neighbor interviewed by broadcaster NOS, describe hearing distressing cries for help from a child trapped inside the burning building.

Images surfacing on social media depict one segment of the building, covering five apartments, reduced to rubble. Prime Minister Dick Schoof released a statement conveying his shock over the incident and pledging support to The Hague's local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)