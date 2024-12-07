Left Menu

Surat Unites for Mega Blood Donation Drive

Concept Medical Group, alongside Surat Raktadan Kendra & Research Centre, organized a successful Mega Blood Donation Drive in Surat. Backed by Shri Anupam Singh Gehlot and the police, the event highlighted community spirit as volunteers gathered to tackle blood shortages during the festive season, showcasing Surat's compassion and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:49 IST
Surat Unites for Mega Blood Donation Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Surat, Gujarat, demonstrated a significant show of unity and social responsibility with a Mega Blood Donation Drive organized by Concept Medical Group in collaboration with the Surat Raktadan Kendra & Research Centre.

Held on December 5 across three key locations, the event drew hundreds of volunteers, supported by a heartfelt appeal from Shri Anupam Singh Gehlot (IPS), Commissioner of Police, and the city's police force.

Parth Doshi, Executive Director at Concept Medical Group, remarked on the overwhelming community response, emphasizing how their collective effort addressed an urgent healthcare need and highlighted the city's compassionate spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

