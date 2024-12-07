Surat Unites for Mega Blood Donation Drive

Surat, Gujarat, demonstrated a significant show of unity and social responsibility with a Mega Blood Donation Drive organized by Concept Medical Group in collaboration with the Surat Raktadan Kendra & Research Centre.

Held on December 5 across three key locations, the event drew hundreds of volunteers, supported by a heartfelt appeal from Shri Anupam Singh Gehlot (IPS), Commissioner of Police, and the city's police force.

Parth Doshi, Executive Director at Concept Medical Group, remarked on the overwhelming community response, emphasizing how their collective effort addressed an urgent healthcare need and highlighted the city's compassionate spirit.

