Hyundai Drives Healthcare Forward in Cuddalore

Hyundai Motor India Foundation donated medical equipment worth Rs 1.10 crore to enhance healthcare facilities in Cuddalore district. The donation, which includes a digital X-ray machine and baby warmer, aims to uplift public health infrastructure at a government hospital and six primary health centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to public health infrastructure, the Hyundai Motor India Foundation has donated medical equipment worth Rs 1.10 crore to a government hospital and six primary health centers in Cuddalore district. The donation is part of Hyundai's commitment to 'Progress for Humanity' through sustainable and inclusive growth.

Trustee Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, alongside Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister C V Ganesan, formally handed over the equipment, which includes a digital X-ray machine and a baby warmer, to the Chief Medical Officer of Thittakudi, Dr. Sebanandham.

The initiative aims to address the healthcare needs of underserved areas in the Mangalur block, ensuring quality healthcare access for all residents in line with Hyundai's philanthropic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

