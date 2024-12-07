Path to Eradication: Himachal's Ambitious 100-Day TB Campaign

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced an ambitious 100-day campaign to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), marking a crucial step towards making the state TB-free. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need for early identification, effective treatment, and increased community awareness as key elements of this campaign.

During the launch, the Chief Minister underwent TB screening via a portable X-ray, highlighting the significance of modern technology in healthcare. The campaign, supported by a Rs 2 crore budget augmentation for the Chief Minister's TB Eradication Scheme, aims for widespread implementation across 347 districts in 33 states, focusing on vulnerable groups.

Furthermore, the state is considering incorporating health education into school curricula to promote awareness from an early age, while also focusing on improving hospital emergency services and attracting medical specialists with increased allowances. The initiative aligns with broader goals for sustainable health and environmental conservation, as acknowledged by appeals for a 'green bonus' from the Centre.

