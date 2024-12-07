Left Menu

Path to Eradication: Himachal's Ambitious 100-Day TB Campaign

Himachal Pradesh initiates a 100-day TB elimination campaign aimed at making the state TB-free. The drive focuses on early identification, effective treatment, and community awareness, with plans to integrate health education in schools. Enhanced facilities and incentives for doctors are also part of the government's strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced an ambitious 100-day campaign to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), marking a crucial step towards making the state TB-free. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need for early identification, effective treatment, and increased community awareness as key elements of this campaign.

During the launch, the Chief Minister underwent TB screening via a portable X-ray, highlighting the significance of modern technology in healthcare. The campaign, supported by a Rs 2 crore budget augmentation for the Chief Minister's TB Eradication Scheme, aims for widespread implementation across 347 districts in 33 states, focusing on vulnerable groups.

Furthermore, the state is considering incorporating health education into school curricula to promote awareness from an early age, while also focusing on improving hospital emergency services and attracting medical specialists with increased allowances. The initiative aligns with broader goals for sustainable health and environmental conservation, as acknowledged by appeals for a 'green bonus' from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

