Pope Francis Emphasizes Diversity with New Cardinals Installation

Pope Francis, with a visible bruise on his chin, presided over a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica to install 21 new Catholic cardinals. The Vatican declined to comment on the pope's injury, focusing instead on the ceremony's significance for the future of the Church.

Underlining his vision for a more inclusive Church, Pope Francis has appointed cardinals hailing from 17 countries, marking a significant step towards greater geographic diversity and representation. This move enhances the likelihood that his eventual successor will carry forward his transformative vision.

The new cardinals, joining the elite College of Cardinals, reflect Pope Francis's commitment to universality within the Church. With representatives from nations including Peru, Algeria, and Japan, the diverse assembly underscores the global reach and influence of the Catholic Church under his leadership.

