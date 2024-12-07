Left Menu

Pope Francis Emphasizes Diversity with New Cardinals Installation

Pope Francis installed 21 new cardinals from 17 countries in a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica, focusing on geographic diversity. Despite appearing with a bruised chin, the Pope promoted inclusivity and unity within the Catholic Church. His appointments increase the likelihood of his successor sharing a similar vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:28 IST
Pope Francis, with a visible bruise on his chin, presided over a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica to install 21 new Catholic cardinals. The Vatican declined to comment on the pope's injury, focusing instead on the ceremony's significance for the future of the Church.

Underlining his vision for a more inclusive Church, Pope Francis has appointed cardinals hailing from 17 countries, marking a significant step towards greater geographic diversity and representation. This move enhances the likelihood that his eventual successor will carry forward his transformative vision.

The new cardinals, joining the elite College of Cardinals, reflect Pope Francis's commitment to universality within the Church. With representatives from nations including Peru, Algeria, and Japan, the diverse assembly underscores the global reach and influence of the Catholic Church under his leadership.

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

