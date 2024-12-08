Global Health News Updates: Key Developments and Challenges

Novo Holdings made headlines as it gained EU antitrust approval for its $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent. The deal is expected to conclude by the year's end, cementing Novo Holdings' dominance in the pharmaceutical landscape.

In the United States, a new mandate requires the national milk supply to undergo bird flu testing after the virus affected hundreds of dairy herds nationwide. This order aims to secure both farmer livelihoods and consumer safety.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo faces a health crisis as an undiagnosed disease has led to multiple deaths in a remote region. The WHO is sending experts to aid in diagnosis and treatment efforts.

