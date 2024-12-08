Eye Care at Maha Kumbh: Netra Kumbh's Visionary Initiative

During the Maha Kumbh 2025, devotees will have access to specialized eye care services at the Netra Kumbh, an eye-care camp set to operate in the fair area.

Spread over nine acres, the camp aims to examine over half a million eyes and distribute 300,000 eyeglasses at no cost. Kavindra Pratap Singh, Chairman of the Netra Kumbh Organizing Committee, shared these plans.

For those needing cataract surgery, free operations will be arranged at affiliated hospitals nationwide, through collaboration with more than 150 medical facilities. Additionally, army doctors and other medical professionals will offer free services, including examinations, medicines, and refreshments.

