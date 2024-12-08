Left Menu

Tragedy in Avanli Rojedi: Fatal Burn Incident Unfolds

A man named Dinesh Meghwal died after suffering 70% burn injuries. He set himself on fire at his home in Avanli Rojedi village in a drunken state. The police are investigating, but the motive behind the act is unclear. His estranged family had been living separately, adding to his distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:37 IST
Tragedy in Avanli Rojedi: Fatal Burn Incident Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Avanli Rojedi village as Dinesh Meghwal, 42, succumbed to severe burn injuries after setting himself on fire. Meghwal, inebriated, doused himself in inflammable liquid at his residence on Saturday.

He sustained 70% burns and was swiftly taken to a local hospital, where he eventually passed away. Authorities revealed that Meghwal was struggling with alcoholism while his wife and two children had been living apart for eight months. Efforts to reunite with them were ongoing.

The motive behind this drastic action remains unknown, prompting police to continue their investigation. Meghwal's brother lodged a complaint, leading to legal actions under section 194 (suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024