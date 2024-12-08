Tragedy in Avanli Rojedi: Fatal Burn Incident Unfolds

A tragic incident unfolded in Avanli Rojedi village as Dinesh Meghwal, 42, succumbed to severe burn injuries after setting himself on fire. Meghwal, inebriated, doused himself in inflammable liquid at his residence on Saturday.

He sustained 70% burns and was swiftly taken to a local hospital, where he eventually passed away. Authorities revealed that Meghwal was struggling with alcoholism while his wife and two children had been living apart for eight months. Efforts to reunite with them were ongoing.

The motive behind this drastic action remains unknown, prompting police to continue their investigation. Meghwal's brother lodged a complaint, leading to legal actions under section 194 (suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

