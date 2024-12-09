Health Headlines: Major Moves and Mandates Unfold

Novo Holdings has secured unconditional EU antitrust clearance for its $16.5 billion purchase of Catalent, a US contract drug maker. The approval by EU regulators means no competition concerns were found. Novo Holdings, the leading shareholder of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, plans to finalize the deal by the end of the year.

In a significant move, the United States has issued a federal order requiring bird flu testing of the national milk supply. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the mandate, prompted by the virus spreading rapidly among dairy herds. Over 500 herds in California and more than 700 nationwide have been affected since March, highlighting potential threats to farmers, the milk supply, and human health.

Meanwhile, shares of health insurance companies, including UnitedHealth Group, have continued to drop following the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of the company's health insurance unit. He was shot outside a Manhattan hotel. Additionally, BioAge Labs' stocks plummeted after discontinuing a mid-stage trial of its experimental obesity drug due to adverse liver enzyme results in patients.

