Every Breath Counts: Tackling Pneumonia Worldwide

Pneumonia, a severe lung infection, affects millions globally, particularly in low-income countries. With high mortality rates, especially among the elderly and vulnerable groups, awareness is crucial. Prevention involves vaccination, good hygiene, and healthy lifestyles. Early detection and treatment can drastically reduce fatalities and improve outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:22 IST
Pneumonia, a pervasive lung disease, continues to impact millions globally, with especially high mortality in low-income countries. Despite its prevalence, public awareness remains alarmingly low, experts say.

Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) are among the common types, with CAP alone responsible for millions of deaths annually. Elderly individuals, those with chronic illnesses, and people living in polluted environments face elevated risks.

Preventive strategies, including vaccination and lifestyle changes, along with prompt medical treatment, are crucial in combating pneumonia's threat, experts emphasize. Good hygiene practices are also essential to control its spread, making education and awareness a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

