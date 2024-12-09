Left Menu

Tragic Tea Incident in Rajasthan Claims Three Lives

A tragic incident in Rajasthan's Banswara district led to the death of three family members who consumed tea laced with pesticide. The unfortunate mistake happened when a family member added pesticide instead of tea leaves. Several others were hospitalized, including a neighbor, in a serious condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:27 IST
Tragic Tea Incident in Rajasthan Claims Three Lives
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family tragically lost their lives to food poisoning after consuming tea mixed with pesticide in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police reported on Monday.

Ramswaroop Meena, the Station House Officer at Ambapura police station, explained that the incident unfolded on Sunday when a family member mistakenly used pesticide in place of tea leaves while preparing tea.

The affected family members, along with a neighbor who also consumed the tea, began exhibiting symptoms of poisoning, including vomiting. They were rushed to the district hospital and subsequently transferred to the MB Government Hospital in Udaipur for advanced treatment, according to Meena.

Tragically, the incident claimed the lives of Dariya (53), her daughter-in-law Chanda (33), and Chanda's son Akshay (14). Meanwhile, Dariya's father-in-law, Chanda's husband, and their neighbor remain in intensive care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024