Tragic Tea Incident in Rajasthan Claims Three Lives

Three members of a family tragically lost their lives to food poisoning after consuming tea mixed with pesticide in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police reported on Monday.

Ramswaroop Meena, the Station House Officer at Ambapura police station, explained that the incident unfolded on Sunday when a family member mistakenly used pesticide in place of tea leaves while preparing tea.

The affected family members, along with a neighbor who also consumed the tea, began exhibiting symptoms of poisoning, including vomiting. They were rushed to the district hospital and subsequently transferred to the MB Government Hospital in Udaipur for advanced treatment, according to Meena.

Tragically, the incident claimed the lives of Dariya (53), her daughter-in-law Chanda (33), and Chanda's son Akshay (14). Meanwhile, Dariya's father-in-law, Chanda's husband, and their neighbor remain in intensive care.

(With inputs from agencies.)